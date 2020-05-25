COVID-19 cases in India cross 1.3 lakh, 6,977 new patients reported in 24 hours

A total of 57,721 patients have recovered so far.

India is attempting to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, as some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. The Indian government has extended its lockdown till May 31 to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 10 am on May 25 stands at 1,38,845, with 6,977 cases in 24 hours. A total of 57,721 patients have recovered. With 160 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 4,021, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on May 25:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 16,277 cases. 8,324 people have recovered and 111 people have died due to the disease. On May 24, 765 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 2,089 cases. 654 patients have recovered and the state has reported 42 deaths. A total of 130 new cases were reported in the state on May 24.

â€” Kerala has a total of 847 cases, with 520 recoveries and 5 deaths. The state reported 53 new cases on May 24.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 2,797 cases, with 1,807 recoveries and 56 deaths. 66 new cases were reported on May 24.

â€” Telangana has a total of 1,854 cases, with 1,092 recoveries and 53 deaths. The state saw an increase of 41 cases on May 24.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 50,231 cases, with 14,600 recoveries and 1,635 deaths. The state saw 3,041 new cases on May 24.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as, states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 54,07,701, with 3,45,060 deaths (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on May 25.

