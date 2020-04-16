COVID-19 cases in India cross 12,000

Kerala recorded just one new case on Wednesday.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of coronavirus and is currently under lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. The initially announced 21-day lockdown is due to the virusâ€™s incubation period of 14 days, and was slated to end on Tuesday, but has now been extended till May 3. Cases across India have crossed 12,000.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Countries across the world are seeing a spike in cases, with the US now the new epicentre of the novel coronavirus. Cases across the world are currently at 2,064,115 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins), with the US showing 30,206 new cases and 2,482 new deaths on April 15, and Spain having 6,599 new cases and 557 new deaths.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on April 16:

â€” Tamil Nadu has a total of 1,242 cases, with 118 recoveries and 14 deaths. The state saw an increase of 38 cases.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 279 cases, with 80 recoveries and 12 deaths. The state saw an increase of 19 cases.

â€” Kerala has a total of 387 cases, with 218 recoveries and 3 deaths. The state saw an increase of 1 case.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 525 cases, with 20 recoveries and 14 deaths. The state saw an increase of 42 cases.

â€” Telangana has a total of 650 cases, with 118 recoveries and 18 deaths. The state saw an increase of 6 cases.

â€” Maharashtra saw 232 new cases, taking the total to 2,916 cases, with 295 recoveries and 187 deaths.

