COVID-19 cases in India cross 11,000

Andhra saw an increase of 44 cases, and Telangana saw an increase of 52 cases.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of coronavirus and is currently under lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. The initally announced 21-day lockdown is due to the virusâ€™s incubation period of 14 days, and was slated to end on Tuesday, but has now been extended till May 3. Cases across India stands at 11,475.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Countries across the world are seeing a spike in cases, with the US now the new epicentre of the novel coronavirus. Cases across the world are currently at 1,981,239 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins), with the US showing 26,945 new cases and 2,407 new deaths on April 14, and Spain having 3,961 new cases and 499 new deaths.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on April 15:

â€” Tamil Nadu has a total of 1,204 cases, with 81 recoveries and 12 deaths. The state saw an increase of 31 cases.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 260 cases, with 71 recoveries and 10 deaths. The state saw an increase of 13 cases.

â€” Kerala has a total of 386 cases, with 211 recoveries and 3 deaths. The state saw an increase of 8 cases.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 483 cases, with 16 recoveries and 9 deaths. The state saw an increase of 44 cases.

â€” Telangana has a total of 644 cases, with 110 recoveries and 18 deaths. The state saw an increase of 52 cases.

â€” Maharashtra saw 350 new cases, taking the total to 2,684 cases, with 259 recoveries and 178 deaths.

For The News Minute's live tracker map, click the 'Coronavirus Live' icon found on the top right corner of every page.