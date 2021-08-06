COVID-19 cases increasing in Malappuram, ventilator beds nearing full capacity

Malappuram has the highest number of active COVID-19 patients in Kerala.

Kerala’s Malappuram district continues to report a high number of COVID-19 cases daily, and the district’s dwindling number of ventilator beds has raised concerns. As per the data published by the state government in the COVID-19 Jagratha portal, ventilator beds for COVID-19 patients in private and government hospitals are nearing full capacity in the district. Over the past one week, the district has been reporting the highest daily COVID-19 cases in Kerala, with the figure ranging between 3,500 and 4,000, with a test positivity rate of 17.87%, as of August 5.

At present, 29,666 patients are under treatment in the district, the highest in the state. According to the data published in COVID-19 Jagratha portal, the district has a total of 17 non-occupied ventilator beds for COVID-19 patients, including both government and private hospitals. Out of the 148 total ventilator beds, 131 are presently occupied. Meanwhile, the district also only has 72 unoccupied intensive care unit beds. Of the total 261 ICU beds, 189 are occupied by patients presently.

Talking to TNM, Deputy District Medical Officer of Malappuram, Dr Muhammed Ismail said that the situation could turn into a crisis depending on the daily COVID-19 cases that will be reported in the coming days. “Though presently, we are not facing an issue, we cannot predict anything as cases are increasing,” Dr Muhammed Ismail said.

A report by an expert team deployed by the Union government that visited Kerala recently to assess the situation, stated that 70 to 80% of ventilator and intensive care unit beds have been occupied in northern Kerala district. The team specially mentioned the situation of Malappuram in its report, according to media reports.

In June this year, Indian Union Muslim League leader and MLA from the district (Tirurangadi constituency) KPA Majeed, had moved Kerala High Court stating that government taluk hospital in Tirurangadi did not have ventilator support for COVID-19 patients. The Kerala High Court had then directed the state government to ensure that the facilities were made available.