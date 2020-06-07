COVID-19 cases increase steadily in TN, 1515 more reported on Sunday

Tamil Nadu reported 1,515 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 18 returnees from other parts of the world. The total number of COVID-19 cases in th state touched 31,667.

For the first time in over three months, since the very first COVID-19 case emerged in Tamil Nadu, the district-wise sample testing data has been released by the state government. As of June 7, based on information provided by Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), the state has tested 5,27,212 samples.

Chennai tops the list of samples tested in the state by a huge margin with 1,21,950 samples tested. The second and third spots are held by Coimbatore with 22,872 samples tested and Salem with 22,751 samples tested respectively. Chennai has also reported the most number of COVID-19 cases - 22,149. As of June 7, Tamil Nadu has 10,982 active cases, 10,954.

A total of 16,999 persons have been discharged from hospitals in the state so far and there are 14,396 active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu as of June 7.

This district-wise tagging is based on the residential address given by the individuals and the figures are based on entries made by the ICMR approved RT-PCR testing labs. As far as the tests per million goes, Chennai tops the list with 16,903 even while the state averaged 6,420. The figure for the entire country is at 3,278.

On Sunday, deaths of eighteen persons who have succumbed to the viral infection, including three persons between 44 and 50 years of age, without any comorobitities, were announced. The state has reported 269 deaths till now.

The youngest death reported on June 7 includes a 20-year-old woman from Vellore with hypertension who passed away on Saturday morning. While she was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Vellore on May 31, she was tested for COVID-19 only on June 4. With her test result returning positive on June 6, she succumbed the same day. Two-hundred and sixty-nine persons have died due to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.