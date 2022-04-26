COVID-19 cases at IIT-Madras rise to 111

According to Tamil Nadu health officials, of the 111 cases, two people have recovered so far.

news COVID-19

The number of COVID-19 cases at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) has increased to 111, after 32 people tested positive for the virus, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said on Tuesday, April 26.

According to Radhakrishnan, of the 111 cases, only two have been cured so far. Tests are being conducted in student hostels and other places in the IITM complex, the Minister said, adding that large scale tests were planned for Tuesday. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 362.

Tamil Nadu on Monday registered 55 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the caseload to 34,53,607. The toll of fatalities continues to remain at 38,025, as no deaths were reported today, according to a bulletin. A person who returned from Assam by road was among the 55 who tested positive during the day. Among those who tested positive via RT-PCR were 33 men and 22 women, the bulletin said. Twenty-seven people were discharged and the cumulative recoveries rose to 34,15,220. The number of active cases remains at 362.

Chennai accounted for the maximum of 37 new infections followed by Chengalpattu with five, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga three each, Virudhunagar two, while Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Pudukottai, Salem, and Vellore recorded one each. Including 16 recoveries, the number of people who got discharged in Chennai increased to 7,42,213 while the total positive cases rose to 7,51,502 so far. The active cases remain at 221.

On Monday, the health department said that a total of 1,121 samples were taken from the students and the results would be out on Tuesday, the Health Department said. Health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan, accompanied by Chennai zonal medical officer Dr Alby, visited the institute and interacted with the students and the faculty. He advised the students on campus to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.