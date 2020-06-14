COVID-19 cases in India cross 3.2 lakh, death toll at 9,195

A total of 1,62,378 patients have recovered.

India is attempting to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, as some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. New lockdown guidelines are in place and India will see a phased exit from lockdown from June 8.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 9 am on June 14 stands at 3,20,922, with 11,929 cases in the past 24 hours.

With 311 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 9,195, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on June 14:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 42,687 cases. 23,409 people have recovered, and 397 people have died due to the disease. On June 13, 1,989 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 6,824 cases. 3,648 patients have recovered, and the state has reported 81 deaths. A total of 308 new cases were reported in the state on June 13.

â€” Kerala has a total of 2,407 cases, with 1,045 recoveries and 20 deaths. The state reported 84 new cases on June 13.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 5,858 cases, with 3,185 recoveries and 82 deaths. 222 new cases were reported on June 13.

â€” Telangana has a total of 4,737 cases, with 2,352 recoveries and 183 deaths. The state saw an increase of 253 cases on June 13.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 1,04,568 cases, with 49,346 discharges and 3,830 deaths. The state saw 3,427 new cases on June 13.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is.