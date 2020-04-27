COVID-19 cases breach 1,000 mark in Telangana as central team tours Hyderabad

The Central team was briefed on the measures taken by the state police to enforce lockdown in the state, besides arrangements made in containment zones.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

With 11 new cases of coronavirus being reported in Telangana on Sunday, the state's tally breached the 1,000 mark despite the fall in the number of cases during the past few days.

According to a bulletin issued by the state Health Department, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,001 while the active patients stood at 660 after nine patients including a 75-year old man were discharged after recovery.

All the 11 new cases were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, the bulletin added. No death was reported and the number of people who succumbed to the virus continues to be 25, the bulletin said adding as many as 316 people have been discharged so far.

The state witnessed 13 and seven cases on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which is on a visit to the state to assess the COVID-19 situation, on Sunday extensively toured different parts of Hyderabad by visiting the Rythu Bazar in Mehdipatnam and Nature Cure hospital besides a containment zone, an official release said.

The Central team, led by Arun Baroka, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, also held a meeting with Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy and other senior police officials.

The team was briefed on the measures taken by the state police to enforce lockdown in the state, besides on the security and bandobast arrangements near containment zones and at hospitals where COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment.

The team appreciated the role of police in supply of essentials to citizens and also to migrant workers. The Central team also expressed its satisfaction on the various initiatives taken by the Telangana government to contain COVID-19 in the state, the release said.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, Hyderabad Collector Swetha Mohanthy and other officials, explained to the team members about the steps taken up by the government as part of the Containment Plan.

The Central team during it's visit to Mehdipatnam Rythu Bazar, enquired about sales of essential commodities with the shopkeepers and also observed the circles drawn as a measure for social distancing in front of vegetable shops.

The team members were informed that 120 mobile vans are supplying vegetables and fruits in different parts of the city. The Central team members interacted with vendors and inquired where the vegetables are brought from, to sell in the market.

Later the central team members visited the quarantine center at Nature Cure Hospital and interacted with doctors and medical staff there. They enquired about facilities such as testing kits and arrangements for the people who are quarantined.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar participated in the Video Conference held by Rajeev Gauba, Cabinet Secretary on "Public health response to COVID-19" from BRKR Bhavan, a separate press release said.

The Cabinet Secretary informed that the video conference is to have an assessment on the present situation on fighting against coronavirus.

Read: â€˜Village lo Quarantineâ€™: Satirical video on lockdown in rural setting is a hit