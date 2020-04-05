COVID-19 cases across India cross 3,700

Tamil Nadu saw the maximum increase in cases among south Indian states on April 4.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of coronavirus and is currently under a 21-day lockdown period, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. The 21-day lockdown is due to the virus’s incubation period of 14 days, and it is expected to end on April 14. Cases in India have crossed 3,700.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

The Indian Council for Medical Research, in guidelines issued on April 4, said that rapid antibody tests will be conducted in all hotspots in the country.

Countries across the world are seeing a spike in cases, with the US now the new epicentre of the coronavirus. Cases across the world have crossed 12 million, with the US and Italy showing an increase of 34,196 cases and 4,805 cases respectively. Similarly, the US had 1,331 deaths on April 4, and Italy had 681. While the US and Italy were the top two countries in terms of the number of cases, Spain now has more than Italy. Spain has reported a total of 126,168 cases, with 6969 new cases and 749 deaths on April 4.

Here are the state-wise numbers as of 12 pm on April 5:

— Tamil Nadu saw an increase of 74 cases. The total cases in the state stands at 485, with 8 recoveries and 5 deaths.

— Telangana saw an increase of 43 cases. The total cases in the state stand at 272, with 33 recoveries and 11 deaths.

— Andhra Pradesh saw 10 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 226. The state has so far one COVID-19 death, and five people have recovered.

— Karnataka saw 16 new cases on April 4, taking the total to 144. Four have died so far and 11 have recovered.

— 11 new cases were reported from Kerala on April 4, taking the total number of cases to 306. 50 people have recovered so far and two have died.

— Maharashtra saw an increase of 26 new cases on the morning of April 5, taking the total to 661 cases in the state, with 32 deaths and 52 discharged.