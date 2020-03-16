COVID-19: Bigg Boss misogynist Rajith Kumar’s fans arrested for thronging Kochi airport

Rajith Kumar meanwhile is absconding.

Coronavirus Bigg Boss

Two fans of Bigg Boss contestant Rajith Kumar, who were a part of the crowd that thronged to Kochi airport to welcome him on Sunday, have been arrested by Nedumbassery police. The fans of Rajith Kumar – a popular misogynist of Kerala – had violated the regulations put in the airport in the wake of COVID-19.

Nedumbassery police arrested Nibas and Muhammad Afsal, both natives of Chelamattom, a suburb in Ernakulam. Meanwhile Rajith Kumar, who has also been booked, is absconding, said Minister for Agriculture VS Sunil Kumar.

The case has been booked under sections 143 (Unlawful Assembly), 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Speaking to the media in Kochi, minister Sunil Kumar said that everyone who was part of the crowd will be arrested. “This is very shameful. When we are trying to somehow prevent the spread of COVID-19, some people are doing these shameful acts and it cannot be tolerated at any cost. We are also aware that Rajith Kumar has said that good hearted people will not get COVID-19. The government is going to take strict action against this,” said the minister.

He also said that the police are still continuing to check the CCTV footage to identify each and every person who thronged the airport.

Rajith Kumar, a contestant of the Bigg Boss television show, is a Botany lecturer and public speaker. He had made derogatory remarks about women multiple times. He has even said that children born to rebel men and women 'have this new disease called autism'. In a transphobic remark, he said ‘women who wear jeans can give birth to transgender children’.

Read:

Kerala govt revises testing, treatment criteria for COVID-19, issues guidelines