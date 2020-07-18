COVID-19: Bengaluru reports 2,208 new cases, 75 deaths on Friday

At present, Bengaluruâ€™s recovery rate is at 22.88% and the mortality rate is at 2.04%.

Continuing with the trend of high daily spikes of COVID-19 cases, Bengaluru reported 2,208 cases and 75 COVID-19 deaths on Friday. This is the second successive day that Bengaluru reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases.

The number of active cases in the city is at 20,623, and a total of 338 patients have been discharged.

State wide, the day saw an increase of 3,693 cases taking the total number of active cases to 33,205. A total of 1,028 patients were discharged on Friday, following recovery.

At present, the recovery rate in Bengaluru is at 22.88% and the mortality rate is at 2.04%. Comparatively, the recovery rate in Karnataka is much better at 37.66% while the mortality rate is worse at 2.05%.

In the wake of the high number of cases reported from the city, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa convened a meeting with ministers in-charge of eight zones of the city.

As part of the meeting he asked officials to conduct rapid antigen tests for the dead and take necessary steps to hand over the body or conduct last rites according to guidelines.

Dharwad (157), Ballari (133) and Vijayapura (118) are the only three districts in the state that reported more than 100 cases on the day.

A total of 568 out of stateâ€™s active patients are in critical care units and Bengaluru has the highest number of such patients at 333. Kalaburagi which has the second highest number of critical patients at 33. Other than Dharwad (24), no other district has more than 20 critical patients.

Followed by Bengaluru (75), Dharwad (8), Mysuru (7) reported highest fatalities due to COVID-19 on Friday, respectively. No other district reported more than three deaths.