COVID-19: Bengaluru reports 20733 new cases, 77 new deaths

At the end of Sunday, the COVID-19 death toll in the city reached 5,800.

Coronavirus COVID-19

Karnataka has reported a record high of 34,804 new COVID-19 cases as recorded in the April 25 bulletin, (the cases are from April 24) out of which 20,733 are from Bengaluru alone. On the same day, 143 new related fatalities were reported across the state with 77 patients dying in Bengaluru. Sundayâ€™s death toll meant cumulatively 5800 persons in Bengaluru have died of COVID-19, according to government figures.

This addition of cases takes the total number of active cases in the state to 2,62,162. With this, the number of patients needing treatment in ICU (intensive care units) also increased to 1492. Out of this, 338 people are being treated in hospitals in Bengaluru.

This huge addition of caseload comes as families, especially those in Bengaluru, are struggling to find oxygen, ICU and ventilator beds for their near ones in this hour of crisis. There is a potential crisis in waiting with regards to supply in medical oxygen needs as seen in the national capital Delhi and other parts of the country.

Tumakuru (1153), Kodagu (1077), Bengaluru Rural (864), Mandya (814), Kolar (782), Hassan (768) cases were among the districts reporting high number of positive cases for the day.

A total of 1,76,614 tests were carried out on the day and the test positivity was at an alarming 19.7%. This in contrast to the positivity rate of Saturday from 15.87%.

Among the deceased, 21 of them were below the age of 60 and majority of them had influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI).

The state is currently under restrictions in wake of these cases and authorities are mulling a full lockdown.

In a bid to give relief to patients needing critical care, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that modular ICU and ventilator beds at Victoria and other teaching hospital campuses will be made ready.

Speaking to the media after site inspection at the Victoria Hospital campus, Dr Sudhakar said that 85 beds in one building at Victoria campus, 180 beds in PMSSY will be reserved for COVID-19 patients. Along with this 100-150 bed, makeshift hospitals will be set up. Makeshift hospitals will also be set up at other suitable medical college hospital campuses, he said.

5000 portable oxygen generators for Bengaluru and 1000 each for all districts will be provided, he added.