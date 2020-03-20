COVID-19: Bars in Bengaluru to close, restaurants to offer only take-out service

Restaurants will be closed for dine-in services, but kitchens will be open for orders via food delivery apps.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Karnataka government has issued an advisory to all hotels and restaurants in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike limits and all the other regions with municipal corporations in the state, to close dine-in facilities starting Sunday till March 31.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also said that bars and pubs will be shut from Saturday onwards till March 31. Restaurant kitchens can, however, be open and people can order via food delivery apps, the Chief Minister added.

Earlier on Friday, the Health Department had issued an advisory for the people, asking them to avoid going to restaurants to eat and rather switch to getting food delivered to their homes.

The public is advised to maintain social distancing and have been asked to avoid gathering in public places as they are likely to spread the infection to others.

“It is also advised to avoid restaurants and sit-in eateries to limit the public contact. Instead the food may be obtained from the eateries through suppliers like Zomoto, Swiggy, Freshmenu, etc. through online booking,” the Health Department’s advisory reads.

Delivery persons are advised to leave food packets at the gate or reception area of buildings in gated communities with more than 50 people residing in the same complex.

“Public is advised that the health of the housekeeping persons, cooks, etc may be maintained at optimal level in order to stop the spread of the infection,” the advisory reads.

So far, 15 people have tested positive in Karnataka, of which two were discharged from the isolation ward after recovery on Friday. The wife of the Dell techie and the Google techie have recovered and are currently under home quarantine.

The state government has extended the partial lockdown till March 31. Night clubs, pubs, theatres, malls and gyms are shut till this date. Further, political and other public gatherings have also been banned. Weddings must be limited to 150 guests only. Section 144 (3) banning public gatherings, has been imposed in Kodagu and Davangere districts as well.

In the wake of the announcement of the Janata Curfew on Sunday, Cafe Coffee Day said that its outlets would be shut on March 22 as well.