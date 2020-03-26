COVID-19: Andhra govt employees, TDP and YSRCP leaders donate to CM relief fund

TDP president and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has also announced a donation of Rs 10 lakh to the CMRF.

news Coronavirus

Several government employees in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday decided to give up their one-day salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) to help the state battle the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives from the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat Employees’ Association, Andhra Pradesh Non Gazetted Officers Association and Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Employees Union met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday.

In a press release, the state government said that the combined one-day salary of all the employees who have come forward, would be around Rs 100 crore.

On Wednesday, YSRCP MPs, MLCs and MLAs also decided to contribute a month's salary to the CM Relief Fund for tackling COVID-19 besides another month's salary to the Prime Minister Relief Fund.

Gudivada Amarnath, the legislator from Anakapalli, announced three months of his salary to the CMRF.

YSRCP MP from Machilipatnam V Balashowry decided to allot Rs 4 crore from his MPLADS funds to the CMRF.

Leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have also donated to the CMRF.

TDP president and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu said that he would donate Rs 10 lakh on behalf of his family to the CMRF and also urged others to do the same.

Srikakulam Member of Parliament (MP) Rammohan Naidu said that he was allocating Rs 70 lakh from his (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) MPLADS fund to the Srikakulam Collectorate. He also donated one month's salary to help daily wage workers who were affected by the shutdown.

I'll be allocating Rs. 70 lakh from MPLADS fund to Srikakulam Collectorate to fight spread of #coronavirus in my constituency by strengthening our public healthcare system. I will also be donating one month of my salary towards Srikakulam's efforts in fighting this epidemic. pic.twitter.com/xip3VsHsGt — Ram Mohan Naidu K (@RamMNK) March 24, 2020

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani from the TDP also did the same.

"I am offering to allocate up to Rs 5 crore of my MPLADS from Financial Year 2020-21 to aid the battle against coronavirus in the VIjayawada Parliamentary Constituency," he wrote.

TDP Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar decided to spend Rs one crore from his MPLADS on COVID-19 relief measures in Krishna district.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 10 positive cases of COVID-19 so far.

Read: Andhra govt to distribute ration and cash relief at doorsteps to curb COVID-19 spread