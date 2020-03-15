COVID-19: Airbnb offers free cancellations worldwide till April 14

Airbnb’s move comes after multiple customers expressed their frustration over the company’s cancellation policies in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

All cancellations for Airbnb reservations made between March 14 and April 14 will be free of charge around the world, the company said on Saturday as part of its extenuating circumstances policy. Brian Chesky, the co-founder of Airbnb tweeted, “We don’t want guests to feel like they have to travel because they cannot get their money back.”

In an update to their extenuating circumstances policy, the company said that this applies to “bookings of places to stay and Airbnb Experiences in every country and region around the world, with the exception of domestic travel in mainland China which is scheduled to return to normal rules on April 1.”

In the case of COVID-19, where travel restrictions have been put in place by governments or health authorities, Airbnb had earlier said its extenuating circumstances policy allows guests to cancel eligible reservations without charge, and the host is required to refund the reservation, irrespective of the previously contracted cancellation policy.

"For bookings made now through June 1, 2020, if guests need to cancel and are not due a refund of the Airbnb guest service fee, we will refund that fee as a travel coupon which can be used on a future trip," the company earlier noted. Airbnb charges hosts 3% of the price they charge to list their space on its platform and guests pay a variable service fee.

On Saturday, Airbnb said: “We have worked to find a balance between supporting hosts and protecting the well-being of our community and we will find additional ways to help our hosts. It’s also important to note that Airbnb will not collect any fees or benefit in any way from any reservations cancelled under this policy.”

