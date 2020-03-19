The test results of 30 persons who came in close contact with the COVID-19 positive Italian tourist in Varkala returned negative on Wednesday, bringing considerable relief to the seaside town and its residents.

Confirming the test results, state Tourism Minister Kadakkampally Surendran said that a total of 103 people who came in contact with the Italian were identified and kept under observation by the health department. The COVID-19 positive Italian had spent 15 days in Varkala, a seaside town in Thiruvananthapuram, and had visited shops, restaurants and resorts prior to being tested positive and quarantined.

Out of the 103 contacts who were traced, 50 people were categorised as high-risk contacts and 53 others were categorised as low-risk cases. Out of the high-risk cases, the samples of 30 persons have now tested negative for the virus, Surendran added.

The Italian tourist had reached Varkala on February 27 and had spent 15 days before being quarantined. Following this, the Thiruvananthapuram Collectorate ordered extreme vigil on the seaside town. The resort where the Italian tourist stayed was shut down immediately and nine of the staff who had interacted with him were immediately placed under isolation. According to the Collector, the tourist had been a regular visitor to Varkala and was picked up from the airport by the resort vehicle.

Hotel and resort owners in Varkala were also instructed not to let tourists leave the town. The Collectorate also asked all residents to exercise extreme vigil and practice social distancing.

Kerala has so far seen 27 new cases of the novel coronavirus, including three recovered patients from China. Three new cases were confirmed on Monday with two in Malappuram and one in Kasaragod. For the last two days, the state has reported no new cases of the virus. However, 7,623 new people have been placed under home quarantine on Wednesday, making the total count of people under observation in homes 25,366.