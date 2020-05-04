COVID-19: 21 cases in Karnataka’s Davangere, most were contacts of a govt nurse

The district had hoped to become a green zone, but may get classified as red zone.

In Karnataka’s Davangere district, 18 contacts of a 35-year-old staff nurse at the government hospital with COVID-19, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday. Altogether, 21 cases were reported from the district on Monday.

The staff nurse at the community health centre (CHC) in Davangere city’s Azad Nagar tested positive for the novel coronavirus on April 29.

Speaking to TNM, Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi said that 37 primary contacts were initially identified including 12 members of the nurse’s family. These swab samples were sent for testing on May 1. Of the 37 swab samples that were taken, 18 came back positive on Monday.

So far, 330 other primary and secondary contacts have been quarantined at a government-designated quarantine centre. DC Mahantesh said that the Azad Nagar and Jali Nagar, two areas adjacent to each other have been barricaded. “These areas have been closed off from other parts of the city for the sake of precaution. Of the 12 members in her family, who were primary contacts, 8 of them tested positive,” DC Mahantesh added.

He further stated that the woman was tested for the virus after she developed an Influenza-Like-Illness and it is unclear who she contracted it from.

Davangere district had 8 cases till now and most had been discharged, except one. The district had hoped to become a green zone. However, after the nurse tested positive and the death of another patient on May 2, the district was declared an orange zone. With the high number of cases discovered now, it could be classified as a red zone.

On May 2, a 69-year-old man with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection succumbed to the novel coronavirus. Two of his primary contacts, tested positive on Monday. The 69-year-old man was admitted to the hospital with a history of SARI and diabetes.

Karnataka has so far reported 642 cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths.