Couple arrested for allegedly strangling, drowning pregnant woman in Kerala

Anitha's body was found on the shores of Kainakary on July 10, the morning after she was killed.

Two people have been arrested for the murder of a 32-year-old pregnant woman, whose body was found on the shores of a river in Kainakary, near Pallathuruthy in Alappuzha district of Kerala. Prabheesh, 36, and Rajani, 38, were arrested by the Nedumudy police.

"Prabheesh was in a relationship with both the women - Anitha and Rajani. Anitha had been living separately from her husband and children in Kayamkulam when she began an affair with Prabheesh, a native of Nilambur. She became pregnant some months ago. In the meantime, Prabheesh also had a relationship with the other woman, Rajani, who was also living separately from her husband and family. After Anitha became pregnant, she wanted Prabheesh to marry her. Thatâ€™s when Rajani and Prabheesh decided to kill Anitha," says a police official at the Nedumudy station.

The two accused had allegedly invited Anitha to Rajani's house in Kainakary. Prabheesh then allegedly had sexual intercourse with Anitha before he and Rajani strangled her in an attempt to kill her. Seeing no movement from Anitha, the two had allegedly thought her dead and took her in a boat to dump in the river. "However, the boat collapsed and they had to dump her sooner than they thought and make their escape. Anitha had not died by strangling but she died by drowning in the river," the police official added.

