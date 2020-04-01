Costume designer Vasuki Bhaskar reveals an interesting detail about 'Mankatha'

Vasuki Bhaskar took to her twitter account to reveal some trivia on the movie.

The Ajith starrer Mankatha, released in the year 2011 to a massive opening. The film’s release catapulted Ajith into a box office opening star in Kollywood. The Venkat Prabhu directed movie will be completing 9 years this year and now its costume designer Vasuki Bhaskar has revealed an interesting detail about the film.

Every Ajith fan would remember the iconic climax scene in the film, where he throw’s away his pendent in the fire. Vasuki has revealed that the Mankatha team had decided on the hand-cuff themed pendant only on the day of the actual shoot.

She took to twitter to reveal the same, “Director wanted a chain with a dollar for #hero as it played a major part in the climax scene were he removes & throws it to e fire. We felt e hand cuff would work as he plays a cop off duty.One 1day of shoot b4 e 1 shot e hand cuff was finalised #Mankatha #Trivia @vp_offl.”

Mankatha was an action thriller that was written and directed by Venkat Prabhu. It starred Ajith Kumar in the lead role with Trisha playing his lead pair. Arjun, Raai Lakshmi, Anjali, Andrea, Vaibhav, Premji, and Mahat Raghavendra were part of the supporting cast.

The movie was produced by Dhayanidhi Alagiri's Cloud Nine Movies and Sun Pictures acquired the theatrical rights and distributed the film via Raadhika's Radaan Mediaworks. The film’s technical crew included Yuvan Shankar Raja for scoring the soundtrack with Sakthi Saravanan cranking the camera and the duo Praveen K. L. and N. B. Srikanth as editors.

The Ajith starrer was released on 31 August 2011 worldwide, and took the second-biggest opening in Kollywood at that time after Enthiran.

(Content provided by Digital Native)