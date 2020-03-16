Coronavirus: When should you go see a doctor?

COVID-19 symptoms are similar to that of a common cold or a normal flu, so when should someone visit a doctor or get tested?

Health Coronavirus

The number of positive COVID-19 cases seem to be increasing day by day. India has now reported over 100 active positive cases and two deaths from the disease. Early detection, home quarantine, and hospital isolation are some of the measures undertaken to contain further spread of the virus. In most states, those who fall ill with a cough or cold have been asked to stay home, as these could be symptoms indicative of the coronavirus disease. However, given that the symptoms for COVID-19 and that of a cold or a seasonal flu all are similar, when should an unwell individual visit a doctor?

The World Health Organisation has stated that the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are cold, runny nose, cough and fever. However, not all those who have these symptoms need to be worried about being infected with the novel coronavirus. If someone falls ill with a cold and runny nose, they are advised to stay home until they feel better. Should their condition aggravate and they develop a dry cough, fever, or even breathing difficulties, they may require medical attention.

If you or someone you know does fall ill with the above mentioned symptoms, don’t panic. Is there any relevant travel history or contact history? If the answer is yes, contact a local helpline or the centre’s helpline number for further guidance. They will provide details of the nearest hospital where you can be assessed.

‘Emergency signs’ to look out for

The incubation period for the coronavirus is between two and 14 days of exposure to an infected person, or after having come in contact with the virus, according to the Centre for Diseases Control (CDC) in the United States. Furthermore, the CDC has also issued a list of ‘emergency signs’ to look out for. If someone develops any of the following signs suddenly, they may require urgent medical attention:

Difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath Persistent pain in or on the chest Sudden confusion Blue lips and/or face.

The WHO has also noted that while some individuals may only experience cold-like symptoms during the incubation period, several people have also complained of fatigue, body aches and pains, nasal congestion, a sore throat, or diarrhea.

Experts have also stressed that though symptoms may initially appear mild, they still have the ability to worsen. As a result, they have recommended people stay home if they are unwell and to get help at once if needed.

As of Monday, over 100 positive cases of the coronavirus disease have been confirmed across India, with 2 people having succumbed to the infection over the weekend. Several cities across the country have also begun ‘shutting down’ and officials have asked people to work from home and stay indoors.

There is no known cure or vaccine against the virus, though scientists across the world are working rapidly to learn more about the new strain of the virus so as to get a better understanding of it and potentially develop a vaccine.