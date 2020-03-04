Coronavirus: What steps to take if you are placed under home quarantine

As of Wednesday, 28 positive cases of coronavirus disease have been confirmed in India.

Scores of people across India have been placed under home quarantine ever since the coronavirus outbreak began. But what happens if you are placed under isolation at home and what are some preparations you can take?

During this period of home quarantine, individuals are not allowed to leave their homes. Health officials will routinely visit and monitor your vital statistics and record your temperature. Keep a standard supply of food, water and any other daily staples. Those with young children should ensure that all the material required for the child is also stocked up. Ensure that there is enough stock of dry goods such as rice, beans and other edibles which can be used during the isolation period.

Keep your household and environment clean and take all necessary hygienic precautions. Wash hands frequently with soap and water, use hand sanitizer that is at least 60% alcohol-based. Keep all tables and surface clean and free of clutter, and ensure they are frequently wiped down with a proper cleaning solution.

If only one or two members of a family are identified as high risk, it is advisable for them to be confined to one room or section of the house, so as to reduce the chance of any possible transmission to other members in the household. A team of health officials will regularly monitor how you are doing via phone calls and direct visits. Your vitals, namely your temperature, will be noted and observed for the isolation period.

What happens if someone develops symptoms during quarantine?

If an individual placed under home quarantine develops mild cold or mild symptoms, they will be asked to separate themselves from the rest of the family members and confine themselves to one room or section of the house. If their condition improves, there is no need for worry. However, what happens if their condition doesn’t get better?

If someone develops a fever, breathing difficulties or shortness of breath, they will have to be admitted to a hospital to a special isolation ward which has been set-up in hospitals across the country.

As of Wednesday, there have been 93,455 cases of coronavirus disease reported across the world, with the death toll standing at 3,198. India alone has reported 28 cases of which 3 from Kerala have recovered.