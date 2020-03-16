Coronavirus: What’s open and what’s shut in Karnataka

Thinking of stepping out? Here’s what you need to know about which establishments are open in Karnataka.

In view of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Karnataka state government has taken various measures to discourage people from going out. People are advised to stay at home, and desist from taking trips to other places in the country, to stem the spread of the highly infectious disease.

Here’s how these measures are affecting services in the state:

Utilities:

> Government offices will continue to operate as normal

> Vegetable markets and supermarkets continue to operate

> All hospitals remain open, and medical colleges have been kept running

> Pharmacies to remain open

> Banks and ATMs will continue to operate

> All courts will reduce their case list to urgent matters only

Transport:

> The Bengaluru Metro continues to operate on a reduced capacity

> BMTC continues to run, but has cut down operations by 10 percent

> Some taxis and autos continue to ply on Bengaluru roads

> Trains are running

Entertainment, tourism and religious activities:

> Restaurants and pubs will remain open in Bengaluru

> Major tourism is muted

> Swimming pools and gyms have been ordered to close

> Theatres and malls have been closed, forcing filmmakers to push release dates forward.

> Religious gatherings in Mysuru have been called off until further notice.

> Mysuru palace is closed

> Hampi and its surrounding temples have been declared closed to tourists

> Zoos and wildlife sanctuaries are also closed, including Bannerghatta and Bandipur

> All festivals in Kalaburagi stand cancelled.

> Homestay tourist destinations like Dandeli and Joida in Uttara Kannada, have been asked to be closed.

> In Kodagu, the District Commissioner has ordered shut all tourist spots.

> Bengaluru WonderLa, an amusement park, has been closed.

Education

> All schools and colleges have been closed for classes

> SSLC and PUC examinations board examinations will continue as scheduled

> IGCSE, ICSE and CBSE exams will also be conducted as scheduled

> Teachers have been asked to continue going to school for administrative work

Offices

> All corporates including in the Information Technology sector have been advised to allow their employees to work from home.

Protests

> The Bilal Bagh protest in Bengaluru continues.