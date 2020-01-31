Coronavirus: Test results of nine samples awaited, Telangana govt on alert

Meanwhile, the Centre agreed to the Telangana government's request to provide kits to conduct tests at the state-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

Results of tests on samples of nine people from Telangana for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus were awaited, Health authorities said on Thursday.

So far, no positive case of the virus has been detected in the state since its outbreak in China where it has claimed 170 lives in the past weeks.

Of the nine people, who had returned from China, two are under observation in hospitals while the others are in their houses and being monitored by health officials, they said.

"Till today (Thursday), we have have taken the samples of 11. Two have already tested negative. As for the rest of the samples, we are awaiting the results," a health official told PTI in Hyderabad.

The samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. The official said the Centre has agreed to the state's request to provide kits to conduct the tests at the state-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

The kits were expected to reach the city either on Thursday night or on Friday morning.

Against the backdrop of the first case in the country being reported from Kerala, state Health Minister E Rajender on Thursday told the authorities to keep everyone who comes to the state from China under observation and to supervise even if they were staying at home, sources said.

The Health Minister said that the state was following all the guidelines of the Centre for identifying and treatment of any possible case of the infection.

He directed the health administration to be fully prepared to provide treatment in isolation wards.

A central team on Wednesday visited various hospitals in Hyderabad to review the preparedness in meeting any eventuality.

A total of 100 beds have been arranged at three major hospitals to keep the suspected cases in isolation.

Forty beds each have been arranged at Gandhi Hospital and Sir Ronald Ross Institute of Tropical and Communicable Diseases, popularly known as Fever Hospital. An isolation ward with 20 beds was set up at Chest Hospital.

Fever Hospital Superintendent K. Shankar said that there was no need for any panic but people should take precautions like washing their hands frequently, using a cloth while sneezing or coughing and wearing masks while going out in public.

He said those having symptoms like running nose, fever, headache and breathing problems should avoid visiting public places and should approach the hospital for treatment.

He also advised people to drop plans to travel to countries like China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Vietnam, where the disease is endemic.

With IANS and PTI inputs

