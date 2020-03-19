Coronavirus: Telangana's Karimnagar under lockdown after 8 Indonesians test positive

Police personnel were deployed to cordon off a 3-km area where a group of Indonesian travellers had stayed.

Health authorities in Telangana's Karimnagar sounded a high alert after as many as eight Indonesian citizens who had come to visit the town on a religious program, tested positive for the coronavirus. This includes one patient who tested positive on Tuesday, and seven others whose results came back on Wednesday.

The group of Indonesians had travelled in coach number S9 of AP Sampark Kranti Express (Train no: 12708). They boarded it at Delhi on March 13 and alighted at Ramagundam in Telangana on March 14, before travelling to Karimnagar.

Authorities said that the Indonesians, who were accompanied by three Indians, stayed for two days at a mosque, before the first patient reported symptoms of the coronavirus and was admitted to a hospital on March 17.

The Health Department has rolled out a cluster containment plan by deploying 100 medical teams to screen people in the area where the Indonesian citizens stayed for two days. The teams will go door to door and screen people for suspected symptoms of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Police personnel were deployed to cordon a 3-km area around the place where the group stayed. Shops and business establishments were closed and the district administration imposed orders prohibiting assembly of five or more persons. A road near the district collector's office was also sealed. The officials also took steps to identify all those who came into contact with the Indonesians and analysed CCTV footage to identify places the Indonesians had visited.

Tirupati Reddy, a resident who stays close to the Karimnagar Collectorate told TNM, "The officials are going door-to-door and are conducting tests. Announcements are also being made on the streets asking people to stay indoors and report to a hospital if they show any symptoms."

"In this area, there is no one out on the streets. In the other areas of town, there are a few people, but not as much as earlier, it’s lesser than usual," he added.

Two medical colleges with 50 beds were readied as a precautionary measure.

State minister Gangula Kamalakar along with district collector K. Shashanka and other officials held a meeting to review the situation on Wednesday night. Health Minister E. Rajender was monitoring the situation from the command and control centre in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the review meeting Karimnagar district Collector Shashanka said, "We are ready to face any sort of situation. A total of 16 Rapid Response teams have been deployed in 16 mandals, while Karimnagar town has 6 Rapid Response Teams, since this is a special situation. Dial 100 teams will also be used."

He added, "The town and district is prepared enough. The government is also giving required support. We can all definitely come out of this situation without any difficulty if all sections of people support us."

The Collector also said that the authorities will carry out contact tracing. "The contact tracing of the people who came in direct contact with the patients who tested positive is taking place as per World Health Organisation (WHO), Government Of India and Government of Telangana guidelines. All the requisite measures are being taken," he said.

With the number of positive cases suddenly shooting up, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has called an emergency meeting with some of his cabinet colleagues and senior officials. The meeting, to be held Thursday afternoon, is expected to decide on additional measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The CM has instructed the officials concerned to allow visitors from abroad to return only after they go through the complete check up and if necessary, a 14-day period at quarantine centres set up by the state. The state government has ordered all educational institutions, amusement parks, zoos, museums, gyms, swimming pools, clubs, and pubs and bars to remain closed till March 31.

The government has also banned all meetings, rallies, trade fairs and other public gatherings. Restrictions were also imposed on the number of guests at marriages. Function halls were directed not to take any bookings for marriages till after March 31.