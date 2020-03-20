Coronavirus positive singer Kanika Kapoor and the list of politicians now at risk

Kanika Kapoor’s father has said that she had attended three parties in Lucknow and has possibly met around 400 people over the past few days.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, her son BJP MP Dushyant Singh and Congress leader Jitin Prasada quarantined themselves after they attended a party in Lucknow where Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who has now tested positive for coronavirus, was also present. Trinamool Congress (AITC) MP Derek O’Brien, who was sitting next to Dushyant Singh in Parliament, has also quarantined himself. Dushyant Singh also met President of India Ram Nath Kovind and several other leaders on Wendesday, March 18.

BJP MP Dushyant Singh can be seen in this picture. It was after he met Kanika Kapoor at a party in Lucknow. https://t.co/fhql28mRHy — Kumar Anshuman (@anshumanscribe) March 20, 2020

"As a matter of abundant caution, my son and I have immediately self-quarantined and we're taking all necessary precautions," Vasundhara Raje tweeted.

The contact tracing of Kanika Kapoor has raised concerns about the spread of coronavirus to several top leaders in the country. According to media reports, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh and his family had also attended one of the parties that Kanika was at. In fact, BJP MP Dushyant Singh, who was at the party with Kanika Kapoor, attended the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien, who was sitting with Dushyant Singh in the Lok Sabha, asked for the ongoing Parliament session to be deferred.

"This government is putting us all at risk. The PM says self-isolate yourself but Parliament is on. I was sitting next to Dushyant the other day for 2.5 hours. There are two more MPs who are in self-isolation. The session should be deferred,” he said.

Latest!



Apna Dal MP @AnupriyaSPatel goes into self-isolation after claiming she attended a programme with BJP MP Dushyant Singh yesterday — Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) March 20, 2020

BJP MP Varun Gandhi has also placed himself under quarantine as he was seated near Dushyant Singh in the Lok Sabha.

JUST IN: @VarunGandhi80 confirms to @IndiaToday that he is now in self-isolation. This was yesterday in Parliament: pic.twitter.com/AUTLbcAJte — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) March 20, 2020

Singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus on Friday and had said she's under complete quarantine and medical care. There were reports that the singer landed in Lucknow from the United Kingdom and was admitted in a city hospital after she showed signs of flu. Speaking to Aaj Tak, Kanika Kapoor’s father said that she had attended three parties and had possibly met around 400 people over the past few days. However, Kanika has denied this, and has claimed that she had attended only one party where only 30 people were present and for the past week, she was “wearing gloves.”

Six people in her family have undergone a test on Friday and have also been isolated. According to reports, one family member and a neighbour have also tested positive for coronavirus.

Media reports had said that upon landing from the UK last week, she allegedly hid in a bathroom to dodge authorities. However, the singer has denied this.

In a statement released on Instagram, the "Baby Doll" singer said she developed signs of flu only in the last four days.

"I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well.”

"I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago(March 10) when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only four days ago," she added.

The 41-year-old singer said at this stage she would like to urge people to practice self-isolation and get tested if one has the signs.

"I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health," she added.

The incident has raised concerns over whether political leaders and the Parliament are taking enough precautions in the times of coronavirus. While some MPs have urged the Speaker to take measures to protect MPs and Parliament staff, others have been called out by their own family members for continuing to attend House while the virus is spreading.

Hon’ble Speaker of Loksabha should take appropriate action to protect Loksabha from Convid 19. I request the following steps: 1. Screening facilities ; 2. restriction on visitors ; 3.provision of masks and sanitisers to both members and staffs @loksabhaspeaker — Dr Ravikumar M P (@WriterRavikumar) March 12, 2020

My struggles with a lackadaisacal boomer today: @ShashiTharoor insists on going to Parliament with hordes of other people pressed together in close quarters even as Indian government enacts significant measures to begin imposing social distancing. This is nuts. — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) March 19, 2020

According to the Health Ministry data, the novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 223 on Friday.