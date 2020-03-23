Coronavirus: Kerala cancels all interstate RTC buses until March 31

Kerala RTC buses to Tamil Nadu, Goa, Telangana, Maharashtra and Pondicherry were cancelled from March 22 until March 31.

Kerala has cancelled all inter-state and rural bus services until March 31, in order to comply with the centre's lockdown on 75 districts amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Sunday evening, all Kerala Road Transport Corporation (Kerala RTC) buses to Tamil Nadu, Goa, Telangana, Maharashtra, Kerala and Pondicherry were cancelled until March 31.

Further, on Tuesday, March 24, operations of all non-AC buses of Kerala RTC will be resumed, barring in cities that are under lockdown. Air conditioned bus services, however, will resume operations after March 31.

On Sunday, it was announced that 75 cities in India, including those with reported COVID-19 cases will go into lockdown. Only essential travel will be allowed in these cities, with all inter-state train services and suburban trains and metros suspended until March 31. Only goods trains will be allowed to operate during the lockdown period.

The decision was taken at a high level meeting which included chief secretaries of all states by the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

In Kerala, the cities under lockdown include Trivandrum, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Kasaragod, Malappuram, Kannur where cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Among them, Kasaragod, which has 18 positive cases, was locked down on Saturday with all public places, cinema halls, parks, clubs, temples, mosques, churches and religious and social institutions closed for two weeks. Government and private offices too have been shut down for a week, as per the state government's order. On Sunday, Kozhikode collector Sambasiva Rao too imposed prohibitory orders in the district, with a spike in the number of positive cases.

The states are also allowed to expand the list of cities and towns under lockdown upon assessing the situation, the centre has stated.

The suspension of Kerala RTC bus services to rural and inter-state destinations has come in the wake of the lockdown imposed, to ensure that only essential travel is allowed in the state.