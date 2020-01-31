Coronavirus: Indian students from Wuhan to be quarantined at army's Manesar facility

Indian students being evacuated from China’s Hubei province will be taken to the facility and be monitored.

news Coronavirus

Visuals released to the press show a large warehouse-like building with a room which has been fitted with cots next to one another, in two neat columns on either side. This room, which appears to look more like a dormitory than an isolation ward, is the quarantine facility set-up by the Indian Army in Manesar near Delhi.

In view of the Coronavirus scare Indian students, being evacuated from China’s Hubei province, will be kept here under acute observation. The students will be monitored for any signs of an infection for two weeks by a team of doctors and medical staff.

Upon landing in India, the individuals will have to undergo a round of screening and quarantine which will take place in two steps. First, once the students land at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, a team of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) along with Airport Health Authority (APHO) will screen the students and categorise them as either a suspected case, a close contact, or a non-contact case.

According to this categorisation, they will then be assigned a spot at the quarantine centre.

"If any individual is suspected to be infected, he/she will be shifted to the isolation ward at Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment," one official told PTI.

At the facility, a team of doctors and medical personnel will routinely monitor and observe the individuals for any possible signs of infection.

“Samples for viral confirmation will be sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi and patients will be discharged only after clinical recovery and two successive negative samples tested for n-COV. Apart from playing games, watching TV and having meals together within a barrack, no one will be allowed to interact with the members of another barrack and definitely not another sector,” reads a statement issued by the government.

(With PTI inputs)