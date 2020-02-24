Coronavirus: Indian airports to screen passengers from 4 more countries

Passengers from Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia will now also be screened.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered screening of passengers from four more countries -- Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia, as part of efforts to prevent spreading of coronavirus.

Now, fliers from as many as 10 countries would be screened at Indian airports.

Already, passengers travelling in flights from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Singapore are being screened at Indian airports in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID 19).

Cases of the virus infection have been reported in many countries, including India.

In a communication issued on Sunday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it has been decided to expand universal screening of all passengers arriving in flights from Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

The screening must be ensured immediately "once they step out of the specific locations at all the airports and getting the self-declaration form filled by the passengers as per the instructions of the health and family welfare ministry, it said.

In this regard, the watchdog said all airlines should make in-flight announcement in flights coming from these countries.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai airport on Saturday said it has started screening passengers arriving from Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Nepal for coronavirus in compliance with the central government's directives.

The Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), which is the joint venture company managing and operating the city airport, said it is already screening passengers from China, Honk Kong, Singapore, Thailand and South Korea.

The death toll due to the epidemic climbed to 2,345 with 109 more fatalities reported, while the confirmed cases of infection rose to 76,288, according to Chinese health officials.

The coronavirus outbreak began in China’s Wuhan city, in the province of Hubei. The virus which causes the disease is a new strain of a virus which caused SARS and MERS outbreaks in the past. There currently is no vaccine or cure, and treatment has been largely based on targeting symptoms.

Some positive results have reportedly been seen with the use of antiretroviral drugs, that is the drugs which are used to treat individuals infected with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).