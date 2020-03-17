Coronavirus: How are India’s neighbouring countries faring?

PM Narendra Modi had announced that India will pledge $10 million for an emergency fund for SAARC countries to tackle COVID-19.

The coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China, has been making its way into many countries including those in South Asia. While India has seen at least 137 cases of coronavirus so far, here is how its neighbouring nations are faring.

Pakistan: The country has the most number of coronavirus cases among India’s neighbours after China, with 194 people having tested positive. The most number of affected people is in Sindh province. One person has died from the disease.

Bangladesh: India’s eastern neighbour has 10 cases of COVID-19, with two new cases being reported on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka has reported 35 people to be infected with the coronavirus disease.

Maldives: The island nation has 13 cases of coronavirus.

Afghanistan: With one more person having tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, the number of active cases stands at 22.

China: The ground zero for the pandemic, China has 80,881 cases of coronavirus and has reported 3,226 deaths so far.

Both Nepal and Bhutan have one person who has tested for COVID-19 each.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently held a video conference with the leaders and representatives of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations to discuss the COVID-19 situation. The aim was to formulate a joint strategy to fight the pandemic.

He also proposed that they create a COVID-19 Emergency Fund based on voluntary contributions from member nations - Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan. Australia, China, European Union, Iran, Japan, Mauritius, Myanmar, the Republic of Korea and the United States are SAARC’s observers.

PM Modi also announced that India is pledging $10 million to start off the emergency fund.