Coronavirus: Cleanliness drive on Hyderabad metro trains, stations sanitised

“We are keeping a close watch on the situation,” Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has said.

news Coronavirus

Authorities of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) on Wednesday have stepped up efforts to contain the possible spread of coronavirus after a Hyderabad resident tested positive for the disease.

In a release, the HMRL said, "Metro employees have all been counselled about preventive measures to be taken like hand hygiene, dos and don’ts, reporting sickness etc. Cleaning of metro stations, trains, touch surface areas, escalators, hand-rails etc., with soap and detergents after operational hours when passengers are not there is also being undertaken."

The HMRL stated that soon announcements will be made and display boards would be put up for passengers. “We are keeping a close watch on the situation. Health Minister Mr Etala Rajendar and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao are monitoring the position," the statement added.

The HMRL also said that so far, there has been no impact on the ridership due to the confirmed case.

Telangana Minister K Tarakarama Rao (KTR) has also asked Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) authorities and State Road Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar to enforce cleanliness inside buses and metro stations.

After the positive case was confirmed in Hyderabad, the city’s residents have become alert. Several people were seen wearing masks in public spaces such as metro stations, hotels, malls. etc.

The Telangana government has stated that 47 people were tested on Tuesday for coronavirus out of whom 45 people tested negative while the samples of two persons were positive. The samples of the two persons have been sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune for further testing. One of them has a travel history to Italy and the second person is had come in close contact with techie who has coronavirus.