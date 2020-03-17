Coronavirus: BBMP’s advisory to owners and residents of PG accommodations, hostels

The government advised those residing in hostels and paying guest accommodations to return home if possible and warned owners against overcrowding.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued an advisory for those staying in Bengaluru in paying guest (PG) or similar accommodations. The advisory recommends hostel residents to go back home wherever possible, and warns owners against overcrowding to maintain maximum levels of social distancing.

> Students residing in PG houses or hostels may be advised to return home, in case their educational institutions have declared holidays in view of COVID-19.

> In case an occupant opts to stay back in the hostel or PG, they should be made aware of personal hygiene measures as per the advice of the Karnataka government. All the guidelines and advisories are available in both Kannada and English on the Karnataka State Health and Family Welfare department website.

> Sanitation and cleaning of PGs and hostels periodically is the mandatory responsibility of the owners and managers of such properties. The warden or caretaker of such properties must strictly maintain cleanliness in PG houses and hostels.

> Overcrowding of the hostel or PG rooms is strictly prohibited as this not only causes inconvenience to the occupants, but also enables the spread of infection. A living space (excluding kitchen, toilet / bathroom) of 110 sq. ft. shall not accommodate more than two occupants. This is as per public health standards, the BBMP said.

> Owners and managers of PGs and hostels do not have the right to forcibly evict any occupant citing the above reason, without giving the occupant suitable time to look for alternate accommodations, the advisory stated.

> Action shall be taken against owners and managers of PG houses and hostels in case of spread of COVID-19 due to non-compliance of the above directions related to sanitation and hygiene in the premises.

The advisory further reiterates that people should stay home and be safe, to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.