Coronavirus: 138 persons under observation in Karnataka

Though no coronavirus-positive case has been reported from Karnataka, four persons are under observation in a state hospital while others are under home-isolation.

news Coronavirus

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Services Department has kept 138 persons across the state under observation in the wake of novel coronavirus (nCov) scare, a health official said on Saturday.

"We are observing 138 people across the state, including in Bengaluru," the department's Communicable Diseases Wing Joint Director Prakash Kumar told IANS.

Though no coronavirus-positive case has been reported from Karnataka so far, four persons have been admitted in a state hospital under medical observation, Kumar confirmed.

Of the 104 samples sent for testing from the state, 85 have, so far, been declared negative. As many as 130 persons in the state were kept under home-isolation observation.

Four Karnataka districts bordering Kerala — Kodagu, Mangluru, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru — continue to be under surveillance after three positive coronavirus cases were reported in Kerala.

On Saturday, it was reported that three persons from Udupi were isolated at the Ajjarkad Government Hospital. Two of them had travelled to China while the other had returned to Udupi from Japan.

From January 20 till Saturday, 14,153 passengers underwent thermal screening at the Kempegowda International Airport, including three who had a history of visiting China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of the nCoV outbreak.

The '104 Arogya Sahayavani' call centre, which people can call for guidance on coronavirus, has clocked 1,792 calls so far.

"In case people with recent travel history to China and other affected countries develop any symptoms, they are requested to call 104 or health authorities and provide all necessary details in order to take necessary measures and are requested to be quarantined at home," reiterated the department.

Three confirmed cases of coronavirus were earlier reported in Kerala and over 722 deaths were confirmed around the world, mostly in mainland China.