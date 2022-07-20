Cops give BJP leader Eshwarappa clean chit in contractor Santhosh Patil death

Santhosh Patil was found dead in April 2022 and a message to his friends had alleged that former Minister KS Eshwarappa was the “sole reason for his death.”

news Court

The police in Karnataka’s Udupi district have filed a closure report in the suicide case of contractor Santosh Patil, and have given a clean chit to former Minister KS Eshwarappa. Santhosh Patil was found dead in April 2022 and a message to his friends had alleged that Eshwarappa was the “sole reason for his death.” Now, the police in Udupi have filed a 'B' report and said there was no evidence to support that Eshwarappa had any role to play in the contractor’s suicide.

Santhosh Patil’s death on April 11 this year had created a huge uproar in the state of Karnataka, with the BJP-led government having to battle allegations of corruption. KS Eshwarappa, who was named as the main accused in the case, subsequently resigned as the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister. Though a probe began into the contractor’s suicide, Eshwarappa was not summoned for questioning even once.

The police submitted a 'B' report before the Special People's Representative's court, which hears cases against MPs and MLAs, stating that there was no evidence to show that Eshwarappa or anyone linked to him issued any threats to Santhosh Patil. The police submitted CCTV visuals, audio clips, Patil’s bank statements, contract details and statements of his family members and friends to the court. The police had also seized the mobile phones of at least 20 people ​in connection with the probe into Santhosh’s death.

Responding to the report filed by the police, Eshwarappa said that he stood vindicated. "The police have filed a 'B' report and said that I have been cleared of all allegations. They have said I had no role to play. I am happy that I have been acquitted of all charges,” KS Eshwarappa told reporters in Shivamogga.

A few days ago, ​​Santhosh Patil’s wife had written to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot seeking a transparent investigation into the death of her husband, and had alleged that the police were working in compliance with KS Eshwarappa, the main accused in the case. In her letter, she alleged that the former minister had used his political power and money to influence the investigation in his favour and that the police were acting as per his orders.

Before his death, Santhosh had said that he was hired by the Karnataka government to construct 100 roads for a cost of Rs 4 crore. However, two years later, Santhosh’s bills were still not cleared, as he allegedly did not pay a 40% cut to Eshwarappa. The Minister later denied knowing Santhosh at all and sued the latter for defamation.

Read TNM’s detailed report on contractors’ corruption allegations against the BJP in Karnataka: Voted BJP for change, now we pay 40% cut as bribe: Karnataka contractors are upset