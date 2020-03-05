In a worrisome incident, an anonymous call from a locality in Secunderabad to local police has raised concerns over the spread of misinformation and lack of awareness about coronavirus.

The call claimed to be from a member of the Welfare Association of the residential colony in which the 24-year-old techie who had been confirmed to have coronavirus lived. According to Tukaram Gate police, the caller wanted the family members of the techie to be evacuated from the colony and taken to an isolated area. It is important to note that family is already under home quarantine and that health officials are routinely keeping an eye on them.

“The family is in home quarantine, but despite that the caller wants the family members to be moved out of the area and shifted elsewhere for isolation. This is extremely meaningless and inauthentic,” Tukaram Gate Station House Officer (SHO) R Yellappa told TNM.

Following the confirmation of a positive case of coronavirus, authorities in Hyderabad had isolated or quarantined several people and taken samples from those showing symptoms. Results of several individuals returned negative including four family members of the techie.They have however been placed in home quarantine for a period of 14 days.

Another two, who were suspected to have contracted the infection were admitted to the isolation ward at Gandhi hospital. One of them is an employee of global science-based company DSM Shared Services while the other one is a sanitation staff at the hospital where the first corona-positive case was initially treated. Their samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune and even those results have come negative.

Dr Sanjeev Singh of the Telangana branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) speaking to TNM about the misinformation that is being spread said, "It is understandable that many people are worried, however spreading information that is incorrect will only add to the fears. Be aware of the routine updates which are being given and take the necessary precautions. Wash your hands frequently and steer clear of others if ill."

As of Thursday, there are 29 positive cases of the infection in India, with Telangana reporting one case earlier this week.