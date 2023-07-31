‘Cops forced me to confess to murder’: Kerala woman whose missing husband was found

A day after the Kerala police arrested 25-year-old Afsana on charges of killing her husband Noushad, he was found alive, working as a labourer about 130 km away.

In the latest development in the missing case of Noushad, a 36-year-old native of Pathanamthitta, his wife Afsana has alleged she was forced to falsely confess to his murder. Noushad, who had been reported missing for the past two years, was finally traced to Thodupuzha last Friday, July 28, a day after police said Afsana had confessed to his murder. However, Afsana has now come forward with serious allegations of police brutality and coercion, stating that she was forced to make a false confession to his murder.

A day after the Kerala police arrested 25-year-old Afsana on charges of killing Noushad, he was found alive, working as a labourer about 130 kilometres away from their hometown Adoor. Afsana had reportedly confessed to the police that she had killed her husband and buried him. This confession led to her arrest, and the police began searching for Noushad's supposed remains. However, during their investigation, they received information indicating that Noushad was, in fact, alive and working in Thodupuzha.

He had reportedly fled Adoor in 2021 allegedly after being beaten up by Afsana and a few others. “I was scared to live with her. Since November 2021, I am living here working as a labourer. I do not have a mobile phone and have no news about Afsana,” Noushad had reportedly said.

Following her arrest, once Noushad was found alive, Afsana was remanded to judicial custody for providing misleading information to the police. She obtained bail and spoke to the media about alleged physical abuse while in police custody. "I was mercilessly beaten up. Policemen used filthy language against me and I was sprayed with pepper on my face. Even women cops beat me up and I can't even stand up properly now," she alleged. Afsana further said that she intends to take legal action against the Konni Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The police have refuted Afsana's allegations of mistreatment and physical abuse. They maintain that Afsana herself had confessed to the murder of Noushad and deliberately misleading the investigation. According to Afsana, she revealed to the police that Noushad had a history of physically abusing her, often after consuming alcohol. She said she told the police that she was unaware of the exact reason behind his sudden departure from the family home one day in December 2021.