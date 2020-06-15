Cops ask people not to post pictures of Sushant Singh's dead body

Terming it as a 'disturbing trend', Maharashtra's Cyber police warned that circulation of such pictures could attract legal action.

Maharashtra Police's cyber department has asked people to refrain from circulating online pictures of the body of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area.

Sushant, 34, died by suicide on Sunday and his death has sent shockwaves through the Hindi film industry.

Pictures of the actor's dead body were circulated on social media platforms.

"A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste," the cyber department of Maharashtra police tweeted late on Sunday night.

"It is emphasised that circulation of such pictures is against legal guidelines and court directions, and are liable to invite legal action," it added.

Urging netizens to refrain from posting such photos, the cyber department said the pictures already circulated should be deleted immediately.

"In the digital age, every piece of information we read or watch needs to be cross-checked, verified and we all have to be careful before believing or forwarding them," it said.

After the actor's death, police said no note was found at the spot. Police sources also said they did not find any foul play in their initial investigation.

The 34-year-old actor started his career in television appearing in Hindi TV serials including Pavitra Rishta, for which he earned recognition for the role of Manav. He made his cinema debut with Kai Po Che in 2013 before subsequently appearing in many acclaimed and popular films, including the biopic of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

