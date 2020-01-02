Cop injured after driver who was allegedly drunk mows him down during vehicle check

Accident

The incident took place in Telangana when Nawabpet Sub-Inspector Krishna was conducting vehicle checks.

A police officer who was on duty suffered serious injuries after a car, allegedly driven by a drunk man, mowed him down. The incident took place during the early hours of Thursday.

According to the police, around 2 am, Nawabpet Sub-Inspector Krishna was conducting vehicle checks when the driver and three other passengers in the car saw the police personnel ahead. When the SI signalled the vehicle to stop, the driver immediately took a u-turn in an attempt to escape from the area. However, the car hit the SI and knocked him down.

While the driver tried to drive away, the other police officials at the spot managed to stop and nab them.

Krishna is currently undergoing treatment at the KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad. He received injuries on his leg and head.

Vikarabad Superintendent of Police M Narayana told TNM that the four persons in the car have been arrested. According to reports, the accused have been identified as Imran, Naveed, Anwar and Sameed, all from Tolichowk of Hyderabad.

Responding to the incident, Telangana's Director General of Police (DGP) Mahendar Reddy took to Twitter and wished the officer a speedy recovery. “I whole-heartedly appreciate your services to the people in the face of difficulties and dangers to self,” he said.

Earlier this week, a total of 3,148 people were booked for drunk driving across the state on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, and issued challans.

As many as 951 cases were registered in the limits of Hyderabad police commissionerate while 873 people were booked in Cyberabad commissionerate, which covers Cyberabad -- the IT hub of the city. The Rachakonda police commissionerate, which covers parts of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, recorded 281 violations.

On Wednesday, officials had said that liquor worth Rs 380 crore was sold across Telangana during the last two days leading up to New Year's Eve.