Cook food at right temperature, sanitise all vessels: Kerala issues guidelines to eateries

The Food Safety Department has formed special squads in light of the coronavirus pandemic to conduct inspections at food manufacturing and distribution units.

Kerala's Food Safety Department has constituted special squads to conduct inspections at eateries, bakeries and similar outlets as a measure to contain the transmission of coronavirus. The special squads will conduct inspections at the food manufacturing and distribution units, particularly those functioning near hospitals, bus stands and railway stations, Health Minister KK Shailaja said on Friday.

Maintenance of hygiene and the use of hand sanitizer or soap will be ensured during the inspection.

The minister also directed outlets to follow the guidelines of the Food Safety Department in addition to the advisory issued by the Health Department.

The guidelines issued by the Food Safety department are as follows:

1. Those who have a cough and breathing difficulties should abstain from cooking.

2. Food manufacturing and distribution units should be sanitized with disinfectant at regular intervals.

3. The staff at the food manufacturing and distribution units should wear masks and hair nets.

4. Only cleansed utensils should be used.

5. Soap or hand washing liquid should be compulsorily kept at hand washing points of eateries.

6. It should be ensured that the soap and hand sanitizer used should be of the mandated quality.

7. Those who work at cash counters shouldn’t be involved in the serving of food.

8. It is not true that COVID-19 will be transmitted through imported food materials.

9. Milk, egg and meat should be cooked at the right temperature.

10. Uncooked vegetables and fruits should be washed with hygienic water before consuming.

11. Food items should be kept on disinfected surfaces.

On Friday, 12 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala. This includes five cases- all UK nationals- who have been reported from Ernakulam, six from Kasaragod and one from Palakkad. The state’s total number of positive cases stands at 40, out of which 37 are still under treatment while three patients were cured earlier.