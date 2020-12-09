Conversational AI platform Mihup raises $1.5 mn in Series A round

The funding will be used to expand the Mihup team, to build new product capabilities and to enter new markets.

Atom Startups

Conversational AI platform Mihup Communications Pvt. Ltd. has raised $1.5 million in an ongoing Series A round. The founding round was led by Accel Partners, Ideaspring Capital, venture capitalists Rajesh Jain (Founder of Netcore), and Jayant Kadambi (Founder and CEO YuMe Networks). The funding will be used to expand the Mihup team, to build new product capabilities and to enter new markets.

Prior to this round, the startup had secured seed funding and pre-Series A funding from Accel Partners and Ideaspring Capital. Accel has previously invested in companies like Flipkart, Freshwork, Myntra, Musigma, CureFit, Spotify, Facebook, and Dropbox, among others.

The company’s interaction analytics solution provides 100% analysis of a call centre’s customer interactions to derive actionable insights to improve sales, collection and customer services. This is an enterprise ready platform for both cloud or on-prem deployments.

Speaking about this, Tapan Barman, CEO and Co-Founder, Mihup, said, “The funding will allow us to push Mihup to greater heights and invest in areas that will be a key to our long-term vision and success, and we are thrilled to have Accel Partners continuing as our investors and welcome Ideaspring Capital as our investor partner. We will soon be launching a new product in the automobile space.”

The brand is using AI to empower humans with the ability to seamlessly interact with the digital world around them. It is built on top of proprietary platform [speech to text engine, Natural language processor, Dialogue Manager, Text to speech] that leads on accuracy in mix languages. Mihup says it has processed over 100 million customer interactions and is trusted by Fortune 500 companies.

Subrata Mitra, Partner at Accel, said, "We at Accel found the value proposition of Mihup very promising even at the seed stage and are excited to see them acquire early customers and get product validation in several segments. Mihup's voice platform can be a game-changer in addressing the next several 100 Million.”