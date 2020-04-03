The Karnataka government on Friday decided to withdraw its order announcing free food at all Indira Canteens across the state. In a fresh order issued on Friday, the state government said that the Indira Canteens will continue to provide food at subsidised rates, as it used to, prior to the lockdown.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said that the decision was taken by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Speaking to TNM, leader of the ruling party (BJP) in the BBMP Council, Padmanabha Reddy said that the decision was taken as the government suspects that the contractors were hiking up the outstanding amount in the bills that are being sent to the government.

"They issued a bill of Rs 1.35 crore per day. When free food was not being given, they were supposed to maintain tokens and bills for every order. That way, the billing was not compromised. Earlier, the bill was Rs 6 crore per month. This Rs 1.35 crore per day looks highly inflated," Padmanabha Reddy said.

He further stated that the Karnataka government is trying to figure out a foolproof billing system and until then, the money will be charged for the food at the canteens as per the previous procedure.

"People will have to pay Rs 5 for breakfast and Rs 10 each for lunch and dinner. The system will be the same though. Food packets will be handed out after money is given," he added.

The home delivery of food from Indira Canteen was rolled out on March 24.

However, the state government has not provided clarity on whether food will be delivered to the homes of the poor.

With the country under lockdown, people from low-income backgrounds and daily wage workers depend on the free food from Indira Canteens. Residents of various slums in the city too have been struggling to access food and ration as the food from Indira Canteens has not been reaching them. In addition, several residents of slums had also stated that the Public Distribution System (PDS) centres, where subsidised ration is available, are also not functioning properly.



