Constitution enables plundering: Kerala Min Saji Cherian's controversial comment

Several people including Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan hit out at the controversial remarks.

Kerala Minister for Culture, Fisheries and Film Saji Cherian has courted controversy for criticising the Constitution saying it "condones exploitation" and was written in a way to help "plunder" people of the country. His remarks drew flak from various quarters including the main opposition Congress.

“We all say India has a beautiful Constitution, but I will say it is written in a way to plunder people. The British narrated it and Indians wrote it down. A Constitution that allows plundering of India has been written. The words secularism and democracy are written somewhere in the corner of it for name sake,” the Minister said at an event at Mallappally of Pathanamthitta on July 5, Tuesday.

Several people including Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan hit out at the controversial remarks. “Has Saji Cherian read the Indian Constitution? Does he know the purity and greatness of the Constitution? He has to resign immediately, and if he does not, we will go to court,” VD Satheesan lashed out at the Minister’s remarks.

There are reports that Kerala Governor Arif Muhammed Khan has sought the visuals of the speech and that if it's found to be unconstitutional, he will bring it to the notice of the President. There are also reports that the Chief Minister held a meeting with the Minister over the controversy.

Former Kerala High court Judge Kemal Pasha pointed out that what Saji Cherian said was against the oath taken by him. “The Chief Minister should ask for the Minister’s resignation. Otherwise we have to think that CM too, has a similar opinion,” Kemal Pasha said.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran, also criticised the Minister saying that he questioned the existence of India. Congress MLA Uma Thomas said, “What Saji Cherian said was not only breaching the law, but also anti-national. He has no right to be in the position of a Minister or an MLA. If he is not resigning, then the Chief Minister should ask for it.”





