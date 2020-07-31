Conspiracy case against Cong leader Aryadan Shoukath, 9 others on Kerala MLA’s complaint

The MLA from Nilambur alleges that a conspiracy was hatched to destroy him after he intervened in the ownership issues of an estate in Malappuram.

A case has been registered against 10 persons in Kerala, including Congress leader Aryadan Shoukath, for allegedly conspiring to murder Nilambur Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), PV Anvar.

The Pookkottumpadam police in Malappuram has registered a case under Section 120B of Indian Penal Code (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) based on the complaint of the MLA, said the Sub Inspector (SI).

The others accused in the case include real estate owners Jaya Murkesh and Murukesh Narendran.

MLA Anvar alleged on a Facebook post that he has been facing trouble ever since he won the assembly elections from Nilambur in 2016. Without naming anyone, Anvar wrote that those who failed have been thinking of different ways of attacking and destroying him.

"The thought that his political life will cease to exist if I am not destroyed must have given the cultural hero sleepless nights. They have been indulging in spreading rumours and paid news (against me) and have finally tried to take my life," Anvar wrote.

He also alleged that they have joined with the Sangh Parivar forces in this attempt. Three of the people named as accused in the case are reportedly RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) workers from Kannur. However, Payangadi police SI from Kannur said that they were called for another case that they were complainants in and were also referred to the Malappuram (Pookkottumpadam) police for the Anvar case, but no arrests have been made.

Anvar also posted the letter he wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the alleged conspiracy to murder him.

In the letter, he refers to an issue concerning ownership of the Regal Estate in Amarambalam grama panchayat in Nilambur. He has intervened in the issue to settle it and one party – Murukesh Prabhakaran – ended up winning the claim, after which the others – Jaya Murukesh and Murukesh Narendran – were vengeful, Anvar alleges.

