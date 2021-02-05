Congress workers stage protest against LPG price hike in Bengaluru

The protest was held in Bengaluru’s Maurya Circle

Members of the Karnataka unit of the Congress and the Youth Congress staged a protest in Bengaluru’s Maurya Circle on Friday, over the non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price hike by government-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) in metropolitan regions. The cost of LPG cylinders was revised on Thursday and immediately brought into effect.

Congress workers blocked traffic and raised slogans against the Prime Minister and his government. Other protesters held placards which said that if the prices kept increasing, they would have to go back to using firewood to cook. One protester held a placard that read, “If Modi comes to power again, free firewood will be distributed.” Party workers also placed bricks to form an earthen stove as part of the protest.

The Union Government increased the price of LPG by Rs 25 per unit for domestic cylinders while the cost of commercial cylinders was increased by Rs 184 per unit. This revision took the LPG prices in Bengaluru from Rs 697 to Rs 722 for a 14.2 kg cylinder. Meanwhile, consumers will be paying Rs 735 per cylinder in Chennai and Hyderabad users will pay Rs 771. The consumers in Mumbai will have to pay Rs 719 for a cylinder.

The LPG hike was not well received by members of the ruling Shiv Sena party in Maharashtra either, who staged a protest against the same in Mumbai. The party has warned to intensify the protests if the Union government did not take steps to reduce the prices.

In December 2020, oil companies had increased LPG prices twice. The retailers revise the prices every month. The government subsidises 12 cylinders each household per year.