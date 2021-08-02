Congress workers block Union govt team in Kerala, raise issue with vaccine distribution

Congress workers blocked the health team in Kozhikode alleging that in a primary health centre in the district, vaccines are only distributed to CPI(M) workers.

A group of Congress workers in Kozhikode district blocked an expert team of the Union government that is touring eight districts of Kerala to study the reason behind the surge in COVID-19 cases. The incident happened at Chaliyam in Kozhikode on Sunday. The Congress workers blocked the delegation citing discrepancies in vaccine allocation. They alleged that at the Primary Health Centre at Chaliyam in Kozhikode, vaccines are given only to CPI(M) workers. The Union Health Ministry delegation patiently heard the complaints raised by the Congress workers who were around 30 in number and noted down their suggestions. Later, Chaliyam Village officials called up the police and it was only after the intervention of the police team, that the Congress workers allowed the central team to move ahead.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala has 1.65 lakhs active COVID-19 cases as of July 1. A six-member multidisciplinary team led by Dr SK Singh, Director of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been deputed to collaborate with the state health department for effectively controlling and managing the COVID-19 situation in the state. Kerala is presently reporting the highest daily COVID-19 cases in the country.

The team is split into two with Dr SK Singh, Dr SK Jain, advisor, public health NCDC, Dr Pranay Varma, deputy director, NCDC and Dr Ruchi Jain, public health specialist touring the southern districts of the state â€” Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram. The second team of Dr P Raveendran, Deputy Director-General, DM cell, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dr K Reghu, additional director, Kozhikode branch, National Centre for Disease Control is touring the northern districts of Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.

The two teams are specifically looking at areas like testing, contact tracing, surveillance and containment operations. The teams will work closely with the state Health Department to take stock of the ground situation and recommend necessary interventions.