Congress worker killed in Bengaluru by assailants who chased him on bikes

Ravi (42) was returning home after attending a birthday dinner hosted by a fellow Congress worker when he was ambushed and killed allegedly by a gang of assailants on two-wheelers.

A group of unidentified individuals brutally killed a Congress worker in Bengaluruâ€™s Chowdeshwari Nagar near Laggare on Wednesday, May 24. The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Ravi alias Matthiravi. Despite immediate efforts to transport him to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries en route.

On Wednesday, while returning home after attending a birthday celebration of a fellow Congress party worker named Krishnamurthy, Ravi was reportedly ambushed by the gang of assailants on two-wheelers, according to Deccan Herald. The assailants, armed with machetes, pursued him as he attempted to flee the scene, police told DH. After chasing him for some distance, they attacked him with machetes, and struck his head with a large stone before fleeing from the location, according to the police.

After Ravi left Krishnamurthyâ€™s house at approximately 10.45 pm, the assailants reportedly pursued him and launched a violent assault close to CMH bar near Laggare, News9Live reported. They allegedly murdered him near Halliruchi Hotel at around 11 pm. Krishnamurthy told Hindustan Times that his birthday dinner ended by 10 pm. Around 11 pm, he said he heard a noise in the vicinity, and went out to find around eight people attacking Ravi inside a hotel, adding that they immediately escaped.

Prior to assaulting Ravi, the gang of assailants tore apart his photograph that was put up on posters on the roadside, DH reported. A case has been registered at the Nandini Layout police station, and efforts are on to nab the murderers. The victim's body has been transported to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem.