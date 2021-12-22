Congress veteran, Kerala MLA PT Thomas passes away

news Death

Veteran Congress leader, party state working president and senior legislator from Thrikkakara constituency PT Thomas died at the Christian Medical College in Vellore on December 22, Wednesday morning. He was 70. He was a Member of Parliament, representing Idukki constituency, from 2009 to 2014.

The veteran leader was under treatment at the hospital for the last few weeks for cancer.

“PT Thomas was someone who spoke based on his political ideologies inside and outside the Assembly. He was an excellent orator. With his demise, we have lost a notable parliamentarian,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in his condolence message.

It was Thomas’s second term as legislator from the Thrikkakara constituency in Ernakulam district.

PT Thomas is survived by his wife Uma and two sons, Vishnu and Vivek. His body will be brought to Ernakulam by Wednesday evening