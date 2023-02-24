Congress' steering committee meet begins in Nava Raipur

Sources indicated that the steering committee may decide for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) polls but it may be deferred for a few months and the polls may take place at a later stage.

news Politics

The Congress steering committee meeting began on Friday, February 24, in the convention centre at Nava Raipur to discuss and finalise the agenda of the plenary meeting. The members of the committee arrived in two buses, with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Ajay Maken were in the same bus. Differences had cropped up between the two leaders after the Rajasthan Congress MLAs defied party line and held a parallel meeting in September 2022. A miffed Maken had resigned as the party's General Secretary in-charge of Rajasthan.

Party President Mallikarjun Kharge too arrived at the venue. The Gandhis are skipping the party's steering committee meeting at the 85th Plenary in Raipur scheduled for 10.00 am on Friday. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to land in the state capital in the afternoon. Sources said that this is to give a clear signal that Kharge is in full command and that decisions in the party are not done under the influence of the Gandhis.

Sources also indicated that the steering committee may decide for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) polls but it may be deferred for a few months and the polls may take place at a later stage. The Congress on Thursday had said that it is ready to hold elections to the CWC, the party's top decision-making authority, where 12 members are elected. Congress General Secretary Communications in-charge, Jairam Ramesh said, "We can clearly say about it after the Steering Committee has met and decided on the issue, the party is fully prepared for the CWC election." The steering committee will meet in the morning and the subject committee in the evening.