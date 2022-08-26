Congress shortlists Munugode candidates, awaits high command nod

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has agreed to campaign for the Congress candidate in Munugode.

The Telangana Congress has shortlisted its candidates for the Munugode bye-election, an election being touted as the one that will decide the fate of TRS in the Assembly elections to be held in 2023. All India Congress Committee Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore was in Hyderabad on August 26, Friday to oversee the process. The Munugode seat became vacant after sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy shifted to the BJP.

Four candidates have been shortlisted by the Congress party after many rounds of consultations- Palvai Sravanthi, Chalammala Krishna Reddy, Palle Ravi and Kailash Netha. The Congress is taking into consideration suggestions by leaders from Nalgonda region and also internal surveys done by the party’s political strategist Sunil Kanugolu. On Friday, Manickam Tagore met the shortlisted aspirants for a final round of discussions.

TNM has learnt from sources Palvai Sravanthi Reddy or Chalammala Krishna Reddy are the top two favourites. Earlier, on August 25, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Revanth Reddy and Congress Legislative Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met the four aspirants and held a round of discussions. Former Minister R Damodar Reddy was also part of the meetings with the aspirants.

Komatireddy will campaign in Munugode

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has said he will campaign for the Congress candidate in Munugode. Earlier, he had conveyed to Sonia Gandhi in a letter that he would like to stay away from campaigning in Munugode. Speaking to TNM, Manickam Tagore said, “Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has agreed to campaign in Munugode. There were apprehensions earlier because his own brother is likely to contest from the BJP in Munugode. Now, after meeting with Priyanka Gandhi, he has said he will campaign for the Congress candidate. Bhatti Vikramarka met Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and discussed the shortlisted candidates with him.”

While Palavai Sravanthi, daughter of Congress veteran Palvai Govardhan Reddy is the top contender, Chalammala Krishna Reddy’s financial backing is his biggest strength. Krishna Reddy’s popularity is limited to the Nampally mandal of Munugode. Sravanthi is likely to enjoy the support of Congress voters who had previously backed her father. Both belong to the rich and influential Reddy community. P Kailash Netha, another name that made it to the final shortlist, belongs to the Padmashali community and is also a close associate of Revanth Reddy.

“Several factors need to be taken into consideration before finalising the candidate. Whether to go with an OBC candidate or a Reddy is one main factor. Another is the financial backing of the candidate. Efforts are being made to reach out to all stakeholders to ensure that everyone backs the decided candidate,” revealed a senior Congress leader. The four names will be sent to the party high command for the final nod.

