Congress promises to hike reservation to 75%, reject NEP, repeal anti-people laws

The Congress party released its poll manifesto ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

The Congress party has promised to repeal all â€˜anti-peopleâ€™ laws within one year of coming to power. Releasing its manifesto on Tuesday, May 2, the Congress also promised to increase the reservation ceiling to 75% from the existing 50%. Apart from promising to release the findings of the socio-economic caste census conducted in 2015, the party also promised to table the Sadashiva Commission report on internal reservation for the 101 castes that make up the Scheduled Castes in the very first Legislative session, if the party came to power.

The Congress had already announced 200 units of free electricity to every household, Rs 2,000 to every women head of household, 10 kgs of choice of rice or grains to every Below Poverty Line (BPL) family, free travel to all women in regular BMTC/KSRTC buses, and payment of Rs 3,000 for two years to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders for two years.

Notwithstanding the concerted efforts by all the parties not to push for local body election in Bengaluru, the Congress has promised to ensure all local elections will be held on time without fail. The Congress and the BJP have both promised two things: amending the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act, 1972 to protect the rights of homeowners and the increase in subsidy for one litre of milk provided by dairy farmers from Rs 5 to Rs 7.

Among the laws Congress promises to repeal is the amendments made to The Factories Act which enhanced the working hours of employees from 8 to 12 hours. It also promised to repeal anti-farmer laws introduced by the BJP and withdraw cases against farmers. They have also promised to enact a Karnataka Whistleblowers Protection Act.

The manifesto also promised action against organisations like Bajrang Dal and Popular Front of India (PFI) accused of spreading communal hatred. The Congress says it will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations.

The party has also promised a hike of salaries to Anganwadi workers to Rs 15,000 per month and also give them a retirement benefit of Rs 3 lakh on retirement or premature death. The honorarium given to ASHA workers will also be increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000. The Congress manifesto also sought to reverse the changes made by the BJP to school textbooks in the state. It also added that the party would form a State Education Policy and override the Union governmentâ€™s National Education Policy.

The Congress gave promises in the name of Dr Rajkumar and his family. A film city of international standards in Mysuru called Dr Raj Kumar Film City at a cost of Rs 500 crore has been promised. Another scheme called the Puneeth Rajkumar Heart Health scheme has been promised, where subsidies will be given to doctors/nursing homes/clinics to purchase automated external defibrillators.

The manifesto committee was headed by G Parameshwara, with Prof KE Radhakrishna and Madhu Bangarappa being the vice-chairpersons of the committee.