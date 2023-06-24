Congress observes black day following Kerala Chief K Sudhakaran’s arrest

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran was arrested and released on bail in a cheating case related to fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

news Politics

The Congress has registered a strong protest against the arrest of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran, asserting that the United Democratic Front (the opposition led by the Congress in Kerala) and the National Congress will unite behind him. Sudhakaran was arrested on Friday, June 23, in connection with a cheating case related to fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, after nearly seven hours of intense questioning by the Crime Branch. He was immediately released on bail in compliance with a pre-arrest bail order of the Kerala High Court. The Congress observes a black day in the state on Saturday, June 24, in protest of Sudhakaran’s arrest.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan, in a press meeting in Kochi on June 24, called the case “false” and said that K Sudhakaran is not alone in this battle. Satheean also said that by arresting the KPCC Chief, the government (led by CPM) has expressed its enmity (towards the Congress) once again. "K Sudhakaran is not alone, democratic Kerala will unitedly defend him. The Congress and UDF are with him and there is no doubt about that. We will protect him by giving our hearts. The Congress people of the state will protect him by giving their life. No Congress person will stab him from behind when Pinarayi Vijayan tries to put him behind bars," Satheesan added.

He also alleged that the claim of the investigating officer in the case of having new evidence is cooked up. "They said that Sudhakaran visited Monson's residence multiple times. Sudhakaran has never denied these visits, but will that be a crime?" he asked. He added that the Congress and the UDF will go ahead with protests to expose the government.

Consequentially, the KPCC will take out marches to the district police headquarters on July 4.

Responses from national leadership

Congress leader and Punjab MP Manish Tewari tweeted that arrest of the INC (Indian National Congress) Kerala President happened on a day when the opposition, including the CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, met in Patna to forge a united front. He also mentioned that the elements in opposition not limited to the CPI(M) must decide whether their objective is to fight the INC or the BJP.

Arrest of @INCKerala President happened on a day when opposition including @cpimspeak & it’ Gen Secy @SitaramYechury were meeting in Patna to forge united front.



Elements in opposition not limited to CPM must decide whether there objective is to fight @INCIndia or @BJP4India ? https://t.co/E12PK5RVeg — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) June 24, 2023

On June 23, following K Sudhakaran’s arrest, the Congress also tweeted that they will respond to this through the legal system. "The Congress party firmly asserts that we shall not be intimidated by such autocratic tactics aimed at tarnishing the reputation of our resolute leaders. We will respond to the wrongdoings of the CPM through the judicial system and the will of the people," said the tweet.

Kerala PCC President Shri K. Sudhakaran has been arrested by the Kerala Crime Branch.



The Congress party firmly asserts that we shall not be intimidated by such autocratic tactics aimed at tarnishing the reputation of our resolute leaders. We will respond to the wrongdoings of… https://t.co/vjw1xYCSP8 — Congress (@INCIndia) June 23, 2023

Further, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary in charge of communication Jairam Ramesh tweeted that the rest of the Opposition is on one track nationally, while Pinarayi Vijayan is busy proving what has all along been known - that he is “mundu Modi”. “This unwarranted harassment of Kerala PCC President K Sudhakaran based on a trumped up case will only make our resolve stronger in Kerala," the tweet read.